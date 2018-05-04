Missing Teen: Ivorna Angel Mitchell

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 16-year-old Ivorna Angel Mitchell of La Sagesse, St David.

Mitchell left her home on Thursday, 26 April 2018 and has since failed to return.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches in height, dark brown in complexion with short black hair.

Anyone seeing Mitchell or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the St David Police Station at 444 6224; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police