Missing Vehicle

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is in search of a Brown Toyota Corolla vehicle, left hand drive, model 2006, registration number PC 684, which was last seen on Sunday, 13 May 2018 about 3:30 pm at Mt Airy, St Paul’s.

The vehicle was discovered missing on Monday, 14 May 2018 about 8 am.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact St Paul’s Police Station at 440 3234, Central Police Station at 440 2244, CID at 440 3921, Police Emergency at 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police