NaDMA and the RGPF to conduct simulation exercise on Saturday

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) in collaboration with Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be conducting a hurricane simulation exercise on Saturday, 19 May 2018 throughout the island.

Though the exercise will be held on Saturday, bulletins of a pending weather system have already started to be issued from the meteorological office.

The exercise will be used to test the RGPF’s mobilisation capability, command and control and also their response to and handling certain incidences, while NaDMA will be testing its communication procedure.

Emergency incidents will be staged in different parishes throughout the island on Saturday between the hours of 9 – noon.

Bulletins related to the exercise will all have the words EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE boldly displayed at the header of the messages.

The objective of the exercise is to test the RGPF/NaDMA Hurricane plan as we approach the 2018 hurricane season.

Please note that no public response is required in this exercise.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766. Email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.