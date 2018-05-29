NaDMA to participate in regional test in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will be participating in a regional test on Tuesday, 29 May 2018.

Organised by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the test will be evaluating 2 components: Hurricane Preparedness and Region Rap.

The Hurricane Preparedness area will take the format of a table top exercise. Using a hurricane warning scenario, the agency will be expected to walk through its National Disaster Plans and Hurricane Plan outlining responses in accordance with the plan.

The aim of this component is to identify gaps in the disaster plans at the national and sub-regional level and to generate recommendations for addressing them ahead of the peak period of the upcoming hurricane season.

The Region Rap component will be used to test the various modes of communication within the regional framework. The aim is to identify strengths and weaknesses in our regional communication system and to recommend actions for addressing the gaps ahead of the upcoming season.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com, website www.nadma.gd

