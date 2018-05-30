New Director for Co-Op Bank

Samantha Hossle is the newest Director to join the Board of Directors of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited – Grenada’s only indigenous commercial bank with assets of over $1.0 billion, 5 Retail Banking Units (Branches) and a network over 20 ATMs.

Hossle, a Grenadian and proud graduate of The University of the West Indies (UWI), holds 2 Bachelor of Science degrees, in Electrical and Computer Engineering, majoring in Computer Systems; and Agribusiness and Management Studies.

In the past 22 years, Samantha has worked in the Information Systems and Electrical Engineering fields, conducting hardware installation and configuration, networking (wired and wireless), website design, customised database solutions, and remote monitoring and control of Distribution Automation devices.

In her current position as an Electrical Engineer at Grenada Electricity Services Ltd (Grenlec), she is responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the company’s Mobile Radio communication network, Geospatial Information System (GIS), Outage Management System and its the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system which provides continuous monitoring and control of the company’s Transmission and Distribution Network.

Hossle brings excellent analytical skills and a history of innovation to the board. Reflecting on her appointment she commented, “I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to the further growth and success of the only indigenous bank in Grenada. I also wish to thank my colleague Directors and the Bank for the confidence placed in me and I hope to serve with distinction.”