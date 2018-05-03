New Permanent Secretary introduced

Having served over 15 years as the principal of one of the island’s secondary schools, Bishop’s College, Rholda Quamina is now the new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs.

Quamina replaces Bernadette Leander-Sylvester, who has proceeded on retirement leave. She was officially introduced to staff at the Petite Martinique Office by Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart.

Quamina, in her introductory speech, noted that she would be working closely with Minister Maturine-Stewart to ensure that the twin isle parish develops in a positive manner. Meanwhile, Minister Maturine-Stewart noted that the holistic development of the sister isle of Petite Martinique is high on the government’s priority list and promises to visit the island at least once per month. Other senior officials from the ministry accompanied them.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs