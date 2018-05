Notice of early closure Thursday, 3 May 2018

The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) informs the public that it will be closed from 1pm to 4 pm on Thursday, 3 May 2018.

Please note that our switchboard 444-1035-40 will be operational until 3 pm on Thursday, 3 May. Office hours will resume as normal from Friday, 4 May 2018.

GIDC regrets any inconvenience this early closure may cause.

GIDC