Passport fee to increase in July

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Electronic passports to be introduced to the Grenadian public in July

E-passport to have RFID chip embedded in the back cover of the travel document

Passport fees are expected to increase as the Immigration and Passport Department prepares to introduce electronic passports to the Grenadian public in July.

The new electronic passport is in keeping with the Immigration Department’s new border management system and recent upgrades to the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) automated passport control system.

An E-passport or electronic passport is similar to the traditional passport book, except the E-passport has a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip embedded in the back cover of the travel document. The information stored on the chip is the same as displayed on the data page of the passport.

The E-passport will cost $175.

Superintendent of Police Esau Pierre, Head of the Immigration and Passport Department says this new shift is necessary due to the present passport system becoming obsolete.

“The system as we have it presently cannot match up to the requirements, and so we must make that shift in order to be compatible with our new border management system. This new passport will allow people to apply for passport online and will carry a number of security features.”

Superintendent Pierre says people will no longer have to walk with their passport size photos since the department will be offering that service. “Once the new system is in place, once you come to the passport office you can get your photos taken which goes straight into the system. Also, the passport will feature iconic sites including the new Parliament building and the Sir Eric Matthew Gairy statue depicted on the passport.”

As part of this new thrust to border security, a new system was installed at the MBIA in November last year to accommodate self-check-in on arrival of Grenadian passports only.