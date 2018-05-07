Perdmontemps Diabetic Group

The Perdmontemps Diabetic Group of the St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association is inviting all interested persons to attend it next monthly meeting on Thursday, 24 May at 3 pm.

This meeting will offer an opportunity for individuals who have been affected by diabetes, to receive useful tips on how to manage the condition. It is also a time to meet others who are going a similar situation. Additionally, the group plans educational sessions and activities that focus on diabetes for residents of St David.

The Perdmontemps Diabetic Group’s meeting will take place on Thursday, 24 May at the Perdmontemps Medical Station commencing at 3 pm.

Residents in the Perdmontemps area are encouraged to attend. For more information call Catherine George at 440 -1169

