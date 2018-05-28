PM Mitchell attends swearing in ceremony of Barbados’ new cabinet

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell was scheduled to return to Grenada Sunday night after traveling to Barbados Sunday, 27 May to have lunch with Barbados’ new Prime Minister, Honourable Mia Mottley, and several other regional prime ministers; as well as to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Barbados’ new Cabinet of Ministers.

In paying the visit to Prime Minister Mottley, Grenada’s Prime Minister was joined by his regional colleagues: Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St Lucia.

PM Mitchell and his colleagues congratulated Prime Minister Mottley and pledged their fullest support to her and the Barbados Labour Party, as they endeavour to lift Barbados from economic free-fall, and create a stable economy.

Prime Minister Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) secured an unprecedented 30-0 victory in last Thursday’s general election, resulting in her becoming the first female Prime Minister of Barbados. She was resoundingly congratulated by Grenada’s Prime Minister, with whom she enjoys a close friendship. Dr Mitchell also reiterated Grenada’s commitment to strengthening the historic strong ties between the two countries.

GIS