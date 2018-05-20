Police confirm deaths

Police are investigating 2 homicides that occurred over the weekend, one in which a man died from a chopping incident in St George and another in which a man was shot and killed in St Andrew.

Kendall Smith, 30 years, Labourer of Mont Toute, St George was pronounced dead on arrival at the General Hospital following a chopping incident in Mont Toute that occurred about 8 pm on Saturday, 19 May 2018.

The other fatality is that of Cainisacc Edwards, 36 years, Businessman of Telescope, St Andrew.

Edwards succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the Princess Alice Hospital. The incident occurred about 2:30 am on Sunday, 20 May 2018 in Telescope.

One person in custody assisting with the investigations into his death.

Autopsies are pending.

Office of Commissioner of Police