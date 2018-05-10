Police investigate early morning shooting

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a 32-year-old, Mont Tout, St George resident hospitalised with injuries to the left elbow, left forearm, upper right side of the abdomen and lower right side of the hip.

The incident occurred sometime before 1 am on Thursday, 10 May 2018 in Mont Tout, St George.

The police is appealing to anyone with information on this morning’s shooting to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454; Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921; police hotline at 444 1958 or emergency at 911.

Office of Commissioner of Police