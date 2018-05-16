Police make drug and firearm bust

In its latest anti-drug operations police netted approximately 254 pounds of cannabis, 1.3 kilos of cocaine and confiscated a 12-gauge shotgun and 5 rounds of ammunition.

On 15 May 2018, the Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat containing 6 bags of cannabis weighing approximately 198 pounds at Grand Mal, St George. The fishing boat was seized. One man is assisting police with their investigations.

On said date, a Jamaican born-American citizen was detained at the Maurice Bishop International Airport after 1.3 kilos of cocaine was found inside a false compartment in a suitcase.

And, on Monday, 14 May 2018, a St Mark resident was detained with 56 pounds of cannabis at Maran, St. Mark while 2 St John residents were detained along with a 12-gauge shotgun and 5 rounds of ammunition at Gouyave, St John.

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police