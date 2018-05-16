Police make drug and firearm bust
Confiscated fishing vessel – Grand Mal drug bust

In its latest anti-drug operations police netted approximately 254 pounds of cannabis, 1.3 kilos of cocaine and confiscated a 12-gauge shotgun and 5 rounds of ammunition.

On 15 May 2018, the Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat containing 6 bags of cannabis weighing approximately 198 pounds at Grand Mal, St George. The fishing boat was seized. One man is assisting police with their investigations.

MBIA Drug Bust

On said date, a Jamaican born-American citizen was detained at the Maurice Bishop International Airport after 1.3 kilos of cocaine was found inside a false compartment in a suitcase.

And, on Monday, 14 May 2018, a St Mark resident was detained with 56 pounds of cannabis at Maran, St. Mark while 2 St John residents were detained along with a 12-gauge shotgun and 5 rounds of ammunition at Gouyave, St John.

Firearm recovered

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police

