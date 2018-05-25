Prime Minister Mitchell congratulates Barbados’ new Prime Minister

In a 25 May letter to the new Prime Minister of Barbados, Honourable Mia Mottley, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell wrote:

“I congratulate you and the Barbados Labour Party on your unprecedented win at the polls, and subsequent assumption to the leadership of Barbados.

As you face the challenges ahead, I am confident that this overwhelming mandate will be used to provide a new opportunity to address the priorities of all the people of Barbados.

Your record of inclusiveness will indeed take on new meaning in this period, as you aspire to live up to the expectations of the people for change and economic advancement; even as you work with your colleagues to advance the regional agenda.

Grenada reaffirms its commitment to the bonds of friendship between our two countries.

I, personally, look forward to working with you in addressing the many common and challenging issues of our time, including promoting the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final court. Those of us in the region who view the CCJ as extremely important to the completion of our independence and our own democratic consolidation, must work together to ensure that the Caribbean, as a family, fulfill this objective.

The BLP’s decisive victory is indeed extraordinary; and your win is at once a personal triumph and an historic achievement. I congratulate you, wholeheartedly, on such a feat and I look forward to working with you in that same warm spirit, which has marked not only our personal friendship, but the relations between our two countries for so many years.

On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I wish you and the BLP great success as you work to deliver the promised goals for a more unified and economically stable Barbados.”

