Public notice: Court of Appeal sitting

The public is advised that the Court of Appeal sitting will be held from the 28 May 2018 – 1 June 2018 at the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office building (CAIPO). All persons who have matters to be heard by the Court of Appeal during this week are therefore advised that they must be present for the hearing of their matters at the CAIPO building, at Mt Wheldale, St George.

The public is further advised that the High Court building located at the LIME building on the Carenage is closed until further notice. All matters scheduled before High Court No 2 and 5 are adjourned until further notice. All jurors selected to sit during this assizes are advised that you will be informed of any sittings of the criminal courts when that occasion arises.

Please be guided accordingly.

Alana Twum-Barimah

Registrar (Acting), Supreme Court Grenada