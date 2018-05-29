Rescheduling of St George’s mental health clinic

The St George’s Mental Health Team reminds all patients, family members and other interested parties, that due to the public holiday on Thursday, 31 May 2018, the weekly mental health clinic will now be held tomorrow WEDNESDAY, 30 MAY 2018 at the same venue and time (8 am).

The St George’s Mental Health Team encourages all concerned and interested parties to take note of this very important change. Please note that this change is ONLY for this week.

For more information please contact the Richmond Hill Institutions, Mt Gay Hospital, St George’s, at telephone 440-2485.

GIS