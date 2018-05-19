RGPF clamping down on illegally parked vehicles

RGPF clamping down on illegal parking in the Town of St George

Four streets heavily monitored by the RGPF for traffic disruptions

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is literally clamping down on illegal parking in the Town of St George. Apart from the erection of no parking signs, drivers caught parked in a no-parking zone will find themselves having to pay $125 to have the clamps removed.

In St George’s, Hillsborough Street, Young Street, Granby Street and Grenville Street will be heavily monitored by the RGPF for traffic disruptions caused by illegally parked vehicles.