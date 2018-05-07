RGPF latest drug raid – MBIA

Three men were jointly charged with conspiracy to traffick a controlled drug after a quantity of compressed cannabis was found inside a barrel by customs officials at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) on Friday, 4 May 2018.

Basil Williams, 34 years, Politician, of Belmont, St George, Branford Thomas, 44 years, Bus Driver of Bonair, St Mark and Brian Charles, 26 years, Radio Disc Jockey, of Woodlands, St George appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 May 2018 in connection with the drugs that were discovered inside a bag of cat food during a search of a barrel, which arrived Grenada from the United States on Friday.

They were each granted $15,000 bail, with 2 sureties and have to surrender all travel documents.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police