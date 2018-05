RGPF Notice: Blank ammunition training

The general public is notified that the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be conducting blank ammunition training at Calliste Beach, St George and in the vicinity of St George’s University, True Blue, St George on Thursday, 10 May 2018 between 8:30 am and 12:00 pm.

The general public is advised to exercise extreme caution should use of the surrounding areas be an absolute necessity.

Office of the Commissioner of Police