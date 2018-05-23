Roland Cato captains Grenada’s Senior Mens Team 2018

The following players have been selected to represent Grenada in the 2018 Windward Islands Senior Cricket 50 over Tournament scheduled for St Lucia from 26 – 30 May.
- Roland Cato (Captain)
- Devon Smith
- Lendon Lawrence
- Keone George
- Andre Fletcher
- Denis Smith
- Ryan John
- Deron Hypolite
- Denis George
- Preston McSween
- Josh Thomas
- Daniel McDonald
- Javel St Paul
- Samuel Charles
Team Management Unit
- Randel Baptiste – Manager
- Ricky Williams – Coach
Notes
- There is one newcomer at the senior level in top order batsman and wicket keeper Samuel Charles.
- Roland Cato will become the youngest player to Captain a Grenada Senior representative team on 26 May at 20 years 184 days.
- Shermon Lewis is on Cricket West Indies duty and therefore will be unavailable for this tournament.
- Emmanuel Stewart is injured and therefore was not considered for selection.
Match Schedule
26 May: St Lucia vs Dominica; SVG vs Grenada
27 May: Dominica vs SVG; St Lucia vs Grenada
29 May: Dominica vs Grenada; St Lucia vs St Vincent
30 May: Final & Third place Playoff
Grenada Cricket Association
