Romania Scholarship Programme II

The Government of Romania in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at various universities in Romania for the academic year 2018.

The scholarships are offered by these universities in the following areas:

The National University of Political Studies and Public Administration offers

Undergraduate degrees in the fields of: Political Science, Public Administration, Management, Communications and Public Relations, International Relations and European Studies.

Graduate Studies: Public Sector Management, Intercultural Communication and NGO Practices, Communication and Publicity, Communication and EU Affairs, EU Communication & Governance, Management, Business development & Communication, Project Management, Marketing, Advertising & Public Relations, Latin American Studies, Development, International Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid, Security and Diplomacy, Labour Studies, European Politics and Society, Environmental Studies & Sustainable Development.

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ offers undergraduate degrees in the fields of Medicine and Dentistry. Also 3 Research Fellowships for young researchers under the age of 35 years for a period of 3 months.

The University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest is specialised in Veterinary Medicine, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Land Reclamation, Horticulture.

HOW TO APPLY:

Required Documents:

All Academic Certificates

Completed and signed application form

Academic Transcript

Birth Certificate

Certified proof of name change (if necessary)

Letter of Motivation (for applicants to the National University of Political studies & Public Administration and the University of Agronomic Science and Veterinary Medicine-explaining why you are interested in a certain activity, your motives, why you want to study or attend the programme, why you choose the specific university/programme) Letter of recommendation (for applicants to University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ) Personal Statement (for applicants to University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ. Calibri font, size 11, 250-300 words) Medical Certificate (vaccines and certificates from a general practitioner attesting that the candidate does not suffer from any chronic or neuropsychological illnesses, contagious diseases) Medical record Copy of Health Insurance Copy of passport bio-data page 4 coloured photographs (2.5cm/3.5 cm A signed Curriculum Vitae Proof of voluntary activity

All documents must be submitted in triplicate (3) and MUST be certified.

Value of Award

Tuition Fee,

Accommodation,

Meals

Study Materials

Transportation fees and medical insurance are not covered by the Romanian part.

The applicants to the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș can access the application form on the official webpage of the university, at the following link: (https://www.umftgm.ro/fileadmin/admitere/admission2015/application_form_admission_2015-2016.pdf)

Persons who wish to apply for the Undergraduate programmes (Medicine or Dentistry) at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș are asked to submit relevant documents to the scholarship Desk on or before Monday, 28 May 2018.

Persons applying to the National university of Political Studies and Public Administration and the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest MUST apply directly to the university on or before Monday, 2 July 2018.

Please note that all documents must be Apostille by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before uploading.

For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Environment, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.