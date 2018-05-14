Romania Scholarship Programme II

The Government of Romania in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at various universities in Romania for the academic year 2018.
The scholarships are offered by these universities in the following areas:
The National University of Political Studies and Public Administration offers
The University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ offers undergraduate degrees in the fields of Medicine and Dentistry. Also 3 Research Fellowships for young researchers under the age of 35 years for a period of 3 months.
The University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest is specialised in Veterinary Medicine, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Land Reclamation, Horticulture.
HOW TO APPLY:
Required Documents:
All documents must be submitted in triplicate (3) and MUST be certified.
Value of Award
Transportation fees and medical insurance are not covered by the Romanian part.
The applicants to the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș can access the application form on the official webpage of the university, at the following link: (https://www.umftgm.ro/fileadmin/admitere/admission2015/application_form_admission_2015-2016.pdf)
Persons who wish to apply for the Undergraduate programmes (Medicine or Dentistry) at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș are asked to submit relevant documents to the scholarship Desk on or before Monday, 28 May 2018.
Persons applying to the National university of Political Studies and Public Administration and the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest MUST apply directly to the university on or before Monday, 2 July 2018.
Please note that all documents must be Apostille by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before uploading.
For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Environment, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.
