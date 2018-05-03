Romania Scholarship Programme

The Government of Romania in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s Degrees in the fields of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ, in Romania for the academic year 2018.
Required Documents:
All documents must be submitted in triplicate and MUST be certified.
Value of Award:
Transportation fees and medical insurance are not covered by the Romanian part.
The application forms can be accessed on the official webpage of the university, at the following link:
(https://www.umftgm.ro/fileadmin/admitere/admission2015/application_form_admission_2015-2016.pdf)
Persons who wish to apply for the Undergraduate programmes (Medicine or Dentistry) at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș are asked to submit relevant documents to the Scholarship Desk on or before Monday, 28 May 2018.
For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Environment, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.
Ministry of Education
