Romania Scholarship Programme

The Government of Romania in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships to Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s Degrees in the fields of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureṣ, in Romania for the academic year 2018.

Required Documents:

All Academic Certificates

Completed and signed application form

Academic Transcript

Birth Certificate

Certified proof of name change (if necessary)

Letter of recommendation

Personal Statement (Calibri font, size 11, 250-300 words)

Medical Certificate (vaccines and certificates from a general practitioner attesting that the candidate does not suffer from any chronic or neuropsychological illnesses, contagious diseases)

Medical record

Copy of Health Insurance

Copy of passport bio-data page

4 coloured photographs (2.5cm/3.5 cm)

A signed Curriculum Vitae

Proof of voluntary activity

All documents must be submitted in triplicate and MUST be certified.

Value of Award:

Tuition Fee,

Accommodation,

Meals

Study Materials

Transportation fees and medical insurance are not covered by the Romanian part.

The application forms can be accessed on the official webpage of the university, at the following link:

(https://www.umftgm.ro/fileadmin/admitere/admission2015/application_form_admission_2015-2016.pdf)

Persons who wish to apply for the Undergraduate programmes (Medicine or Dentistry) at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Târgu Mureș are asked to submit relevant documents to the Scholarship Desk on or before Monday, 28 May 2018 .

For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Environment, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George’s. Telephone number 440-2737/8, Email: scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education