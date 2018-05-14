RSS Command Course 2018

Four police officers successfully completed a Regional Security System (RRS), Staff and Command 5-week training course aimed at providing them with the requisite skills and knowledge to function at the operational level and environments across a wide range of security.

The training, which ran from 19 March to 27 April 2018 was held in Antigua and Barbuda. Attendees were Inspectors Glenn Charles, Michael Pursue, Gillean Thomas and Byron Clyne.

Another training programme saw an additional 4 police officers presented with certificates after their participation in the RSS Supervisory Management Programme.

The online training via the UWU Cave Hill School of Business and Management ran from 31 January to 11 April 2018 and forms part of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) programme.

It was designed to strengthen the management capacity of the participants.

Office of Commissioner of Police