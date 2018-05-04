SEED payment continues

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) that monthly payments will continue as usual at the end of the month of May.

The ministry assures all its beneficiaries that while a re-assessment is being done on the programme, government remains committed to providing for its vulnerable citizens.

Payments would be made as usual, at the Treasury and all District Revenue Offices on the last Thursday of the month and 3 business days thereafter.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development