Seedling project at Belair Nursery commences

The Agricultural Division within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government is continuing in its efforts to improve the quantity and quality of services it offers to farmers and the general public here.

Presently, as part of its agricultural revitalisation programme, a variety of seedlings are available at the Belair Nursery for sale.

Stanford Lawrence, Supervisor at the nursery says that in the past farmers sourced seedlings from Grenada, however these are now readily available at the nursery. He says this will be a cost saving measure for farmers as they seek to forge a closer working relationship.

Some of the seedlings available include hybrid pawpaw, peppers, tomatoes, celery and a variety of citrus.

Lawrence also noted that they are encouraging the planting of backyard gardens.

Interested persons can place orders by calling 443-6026 extension 66346.

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs