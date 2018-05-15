Senator DeAllie to head Public Accounts Committee

by Linda Straker

PAC committee: Senator Christopher DeAllie, Member of Parliament Tobias Clement and Anthony Boatswain

With no Leader of the Opposition, parliament has opted to use a plan B

Grenada’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Lower House of Parliament or the House of Representatives will be chaired by Senator Christopher DeAllie, Deputy Speaker of the Senate or the Upper House of Parliament.

Traditionally, the holder was the elected leader of the opposition in the Parliament. Grenada presently does not have a leader of the opposition, and as a result, the parliament has opted to use a plan B to ensure this mandatory appointment as required in the constitution.

“We have been advised inside and outside as we seek to solve our unique situation,” said Leader of Government Business Gregory Bowen when he announced the nominees to the committee after explaining to House Speaker the impact of having one party win all 15 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

“With these appointments, we are certain that the composition will allow for scrutiny of government’s accounts,” he said while explaining that the rules provide for a person who is not a member of the elected government to spearhead the chairmanship of the committee.

The Public Accounts Committee refers to a committee in the Lower House of Parliament that must study public audits, invite ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials to the committee for questioning and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit.

The other members of the 3-man committee are Member of Parliament Tobias Clement and Anthony Boatswain, elected MPs who are not government ministers or holding ministerial portfolios.

Following the 2013 General Election, where the New National Party won all seats in the House of Representatives, Opposition Senator Dr George Vincent chaired the PAC. There were no hearings to question ministerial and statutory audits during that period.