Shooting Incident

Two men are currently in police custody assisting with investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at Bathway Beach, St Patrick on Tuesday, 1 May 2018.

The incident which occurred at approximately 6:30 pm has left one man hospitalised.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reminds persons that there is legislation which governs the ownership, use and carrying of firearms and ammunition and that there are legal consequences for their misuse.

The Royal Grenada Police Force will spare no efforts in bringing those in violation of the law to justice.

Office of Commissioner of Police