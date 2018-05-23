Six to appear at St George’s Magistrate’s Court #1

Five charged in weekend chopping death

Five persons, including a 17-year-old student, have been formally charged in connection with the chopping death of Kendall Smith at the weekend.

Alpheus Thomas, 33 years, Construction Worker of Grand Anse Valley, Chevon Stephen, 19 years, Construction Worker of Woodlands, Ronnie Thomas, 23 years, Janitor of Grand Anse Housing Scheme and Micah Stephen, 33 years, Fisherman of Mont Toute will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court #1 at 1 pm on Wednesday, 23 May 2018. An autopsy report stated that Smith died as a result of hypovolemic shock and polytrauma.

St Lucian on Rape Charge

A 35-year-old St Lucian, Antonius Charlery, who resides at Morne Jaloux, St George will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court #1 on Wednesday, 23 May 2018 at 1 pm to answer to a charge of rape.

Charlery is alleged to have committed the offence on 13 May 2018.

