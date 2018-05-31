SJC St George wins GUTCU financial literacy quiz

The students from the St Joseph’s Convent (SJC) St George, emerged victorious over the Hillsborough Secondary School (HSS) in the GUT Credit Union’s 5th Financial Literacy Quiz.

In the final match held on 30 May, both teams displayed their knowledge of business management, economics, credit unionism and accounting concepts.

At the end of the 3 rounds however, it was the girls from SJC who captured the title with a final score of 125 points vs 45 points for HSS. This is the third time that SJC St George has won this competition. Previously they won in 2015 and 2016. Securing third place was last year’s quiz champion, Mac Donald College.

Twenty schools participated in the credit union’s quiz, including first time participants St John’s Christian Secondary School, Grenville Secondary School and Grenada SDA Comprehensive School. The video component of the competition asked teams to share their plans if they were to win the prize monies. Bishop’s College won this segment.

GUT Credit Union