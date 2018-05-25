St George’s University Scholarship Programme

The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees for the academic year 2018-2019.
Deadline: 15 June 2018
Deadline: 15 July 2018
PLEASE NOTE:
Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440 2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com
Ministry of Education
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: