St George’s University Scholarship Programme
St George's University

The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees for the academic year 2018-2019.

  1. Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes

Deadline: 15 June 2018

Download

  1. Graduate (MBA) Degree Programme
  • Business Administration
  • Multi-Sector Health Management
  • International Business

Deadline: 15 July 2018

Download

PLEASE NOTE:

  • All applicants must first apply to St George’s University for acceptance.
  • Application forms for the scholarships can be accessed on our Facebook page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk) or from the scholarship desk via email.

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440 2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com

Ministry of Education

