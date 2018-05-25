St George’s University Scholarship Programme

The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees for the academic year 2018-2019.

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes

Deadline: 15 June 2018

Graduate (MBA) Degree Programme

Business Administration

Multi-Sector Health Management

International Business

Deadline: 15 July 2018

PLEASE NOTE:

All applicants must first apply to St George’s University for acceptance.

Application forms for the scholarships can be accessed on our Facebook page (Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk) or from the scholarship desk via email.

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440 2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com

Ministry of Education