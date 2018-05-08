St Mark resident sentenced to jail

A St Mark resident who was nabbed by police mere hours after robbing someone at knifepoint will spend the next 3 years at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

A charge of robbery with violence was laid against Danister Warren, 35 years, Mason, of Non-Pariel after he walked into the home of a Paddock, St George resident about 7:15 am on Friday, 4 May 2018.

Warren pleaded guilty at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 May 2018 where his charge was reduced to stealing from the person.

Office of Commissioner of Police