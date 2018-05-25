State Pension announcement

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment urges all persons who have been employed with the ministry, and who are eligible to receive State Pension to apply now.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Grenada and the labour unions earlier this year, in a bid to restore State Pension to public officers.
Persons eligible for pension are those Established and Non-Established workers, who have been employed with the Ministry of Social Development from 4 April 1983 to 31 December 2018.
The relevant documents needed for your application include:
Persons are asked to visit the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, Ground Floor, Ministerial Complex, Botanical Gardens, Tanteen, St George to fill out an application form to have their names included on the list for the restoration of their pension.
For more information, please contact the Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment on 440-2269/440-7952, or email at ministrysod@yahoo.com.
