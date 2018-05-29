Suspension of services at Florida medical station

The Ministry of Health hereby informs residents of Florida and Brothers, that as a result of the early morning fire that partly destroyed the Florida Medical Station, in St John, on 28 May 2018, all medical services at the facility have been suspended until further notice.

The ministry further advises that the regular home visits for the community will continue as per usual, while all other services can be accessed at the Gouyave Health Centre.

The Ministry of Health reassures all concerned that efforts would be made to restore services in the shortest possible period.

The Ministry of Health together with the St John/St Mark Community Nursing and Medical Team sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this interruption in service may have caused.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

GIS