Taxes due for May 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of May 2018.

2 May: Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year Ending 31 January 2018

7 May: (PAYE1) Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

10 May: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

15 May: Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licences: Vehicles Numbers 501—750 & 5001—7500

22 May: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return due and payable

29 May: Income Tax Returns Due for Business with the Fiscal year ending 28 February 2018

1 June: (AST) Annual Stamp Tax Installment, Corporation Tax & Personal Income Tax Installments due

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via eservices.gov.gd.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division