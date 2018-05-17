Teachers wanted: Presentation Brothers’ College

The Presentation Brothers’ College Board seeks innovative and qualified candidates to join the English, Math, Science, Music, Electronic Technology, and Theatre Arts Departments for the academic year September 2018.
Candidates should have the following qualifications and experience:
Successful candidates will be motivated, hardworking and enthusiastic teaching professionals with excellent subject knowledge, and a keen interest in encouraging and inspiring students to love learning and excel in the subject area.
The position will involve teaching boys ages 11–16, as well as assisting in the encouragement of extra-curricular activities and the promotion of the school’s mission, vision, and culture.
Please submit your resume and cover letter by 4 June 2018, to:
The Principal
Presentation Brothers’ College
Old Fort Road
St George
