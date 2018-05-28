The Rotaract Club of Grenada gives a facelift to the bathroom facilities at the Samaritan Presbyterian School

The students and teachers of the Samaritan Presbyterian School were met with a very pleasant surprise, as they returned to school on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, all thanks to the Rotaract Club of Grenada.

In keeping with the objectives of the Adopt a School Programme, the Rotaract Club of Grenada embarked on its final project in the programme for the Rotaract year 2017 – 2018, which was the repainting of the bathroom facilities at the school.

The Adopt a School Programme seeks to work along with one institution in dire need of assistance over a one-year period. After making previous pledges of stationery supplies and appropriate educational books for the school library in the previous quarters of the year, it was realised that the bathroom facilities of the school, were in an unacceptable state and urgently needed a facelift.

It was on this backdrop, that the club selected this project to be completed, to provide the 304 students and teachers with a much more pleasant environment to operate in.

Moreover, assistance for this project was given by SOL EC Ltd the major sponsor, whose staff of 3 joined over 20 Rotaractors to get the job completed.

Other partners included: On The Spot Hardware, Gouyave; E & F Supplies Ltd and Kalico Sauteurs, all businesses in relatively close proximity to the school.

Principal of the School Gerard Cudjoe expressed his gratitude to the club for the project, noting that it was a very timely undertaking.

The Rotaract Club of Grenada continues to fulfill its community service mandate by impacting lives in the wider community throughout Grenada. A final presentation will be made in the new school year to the institution, that will assist with its kitchen garden upgrade and will conclude the Adopt a School Programme with the Samaritan Presbyterian School.

More details about the Rotaract Club of Grenada and its activities can be found on the Club’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractgrenada/.

Rotaract Club of Grenada