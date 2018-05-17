Traffic Notice

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and in particular persons from the St Andrew area who are desirous of sitting the driving theoretical and practical exams, that the date has been rescheduled due to the public holiday on 31 May 2018.

The exams will now be held on Thursday, 24 May 2018 at 9 am at Pearl’s St Andrew.

The RGPF regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police