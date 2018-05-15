UNESCO Young Professional Programme 2018

The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to announce the launch of the UNESCO Young Professional Programme 2018, which aims at enriching and diversifying UNESCO, by attracting young talented professionals to the Secretariat.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a national of non-represented, or under presented Member State of UNESCO (Grenada) Be no older than 32 years of age at 31 December 2018, i.e. not born before 1 January 1986

Be a holder of an advanced university degree, preferably with a specialisation, or a major in the following areas:

Educational Science; Public Policy; Natural and Basic Science; Cultural Heritage; Social and Human Sciences; Communication and Information; International Relations and Political Science; Economics; International Cooperation and Development; Public and International Law; Business Administration; Finance, Accounting; Computer Science; Knowledge Management and Information Technology

Have excellent knowledge of English, or French. Knowledge of both working languages is an asset.

Besides the above criteria, the selection will be based on the organisation’s core values integrity, professionalism, respect for diversity and commitment to UNESCO’s mandate. A relevant first professional experience will be an asset, but is not an essential requirement.

The selected candidates, if successful through all the stages of the application process, will be appointed as UNESCO staff members on an initial one year fixed term contract P1/P2 level. Assignments will be either at Headquarters (Paris), or in a Field Office.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a Curriculum Vitae, using a freestyle template of maximum 2 pages, along with copies of university certificates, in order to be considered for pre-selection, NO LATER THAN 18 JULY 2018, to the:

Secretary–General

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & Religious Affairs

Botanical Gardens

St. George’s

Grenada

Email: unesco-gd @gov.gd, moeminsec@gmail.com

Tel: 473 440 2737/440 3162

PLEASE NOTE:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. In the framework of the papersmart policy applied by UNESCO, eligible candidates are asked to submit applications electronically.

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO