Vacancies: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina is pleased to announce it is expanding its staff. Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the new positions of Berthing Master and Maintenance Technician.

EXPERIENCED BERTHING MASTER

Duties

Include marina reception, docking and booking-in visiting yachts, accepting payment, handling new enquiries and dealing with VHF traffic.

Qualification and Experience

A minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects

A good general knowledge of boats, boat handling, knots, etc.

Proficient swimmer

A valid driver’s licence

Other Requirements

Good IT skills, Microsoft Word and Excel

Good interpersonal skills and excellent customer service skills are essential

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Foreign language an advantage

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Duties

Conduct repairs and maintenance to buildings, marina docks, fixtures and fittings. Assist with electrical, plumbing, carpentry and general building and landscape work.

Qualification and Experience

A minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Electrical or plumbing certification

A valid driver’s licence

Salary will be negotiable based on qualifications and experience for both positions

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St. George, Grenada

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Closing Date 25 May 2018