Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Temporary Cleaner.

Goal

To provide an efficient and effective cleaning service for Port Louis Marina and associated areas and buildings, ensuring a high standard of cleaning is delivered and maintained.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clean designated facility areas (mopping, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning )

Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner

To use cleaning materials and consumables as recommended by suppliers. Following supplier’s recommended use instructions.

To use equipment within Health and Safety regulations and report any faults.

Be responsible for own health and safety.

Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs

To adhere to the marina Rules and Regulations on consumables and the use of protective clothing and equipment.

Comply with the company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued standards, procedures and guidelines.

Requirements

Proven working experience as a cleaner

High School Diploma

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Salary – based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St. George, Grenada

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Closing Date 18 May 2018