Vacancy: Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Temporary Cleaner.
Goal
To provide an efficient and effective cleaning service for Port Louis Marina and associated areas and buildings, ensuring a high standard of cleaning is delivered and maintained.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Clean designated facility areas (mopping, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning)
- Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner
- To use cleaning materials and consumables as recommended by suppliers. Following supplier’s recommended use instructions.
- To use equipment within Health and Safety regulations and report any faults.
- Be responsible for own health and safety.
- Notify management of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs
- To adhere to the marina Rules and Regulations on consumables and the use of protective clothing and equipment.
- Comply with the company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued standards, procedures and guidelines.
Requirements
- Proven working experience as a cleaner
- High School Diploma
- Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required
Salary – based on qualifications and experience
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St. George, Grenada
Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com
Closing Date 18 May 2018
