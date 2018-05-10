Vincentian nationals jailed for money laundering

by Linda Straker

Two St Vincent nationals nabbed while attempting to board the Osprey on the Carenage

Jointly charged for the offence of money laundering

Unable to explain the source of funds of almost EC$60,000

Two nationals from St Vincent and the Grenadines are currently in jail for violating Grenada’s money laundering legislation.

Wilbert Small, 35 years, Sailor and Ryan Baptiste, 23 years, were nabbed while attempting to board the Osprey on the Carenage, St George’s on 3 May 2018. They appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 May 2018 and were remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons to reappear in court on 15 May 2018.

Police say the 2 were jointly charged for the offence of money laundering after they were unable to explain the source of funds of almost EC$60,000 which was found in their possession, while as passengers of the ferry which conducts daily trips between Grenada and Carriacou.

They entered Grenada on the evening of 2 May and were preparing to depart on the morning of 3 May. Police have confirmed that they will also be charged for entering the island without the permission of an immigration officer – a violation of the immigration legislation. They reportedly entered Grenada via the port of entry at Petite Martinique and did not declare their status upon entry to Carriacou port nor the St George’s port.