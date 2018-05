Vincentian nationals plead guilty to charge of money laundering

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Wilbert Small and Ryan Baptiste plead guilty charge of money laundering

Awaiting deportation to St Vincent

Vincentian nationals Wilbert Small and Ryan Baptiste, appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 15 May, and pleaded guilty to the charge of money laundering. They have been fined $10,000 each.

They were apprehended on 3 May 2018 attempting to board the Osprey on the Carenage, St George’s. They entered the state illegally and are awaiting deportation to St Vincent.