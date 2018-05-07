What do you know about oral cancer?

Oral or mouth cancer is a type of head and neck cancer and can be defined as any cancerous tissue growth located in the oral cavity. The oral cavity includes the lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth, palate (roof of the mouth), sinuses and pharynx (throat).
Oral cancer can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated early.
The most common symptoms of oral cancer include:
Anyone can get oral cancer, but the risk is higher if you are male, use tobacco, consume a lot of alcohol, among other conditions.
Physical exam, endoscopy, biopsy, imaging test can be used to diagnose oral cancer while treatments may include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.
Let us do our part to prevent oral cancer by having regular dental check-ups, not smoking, drinking in moderation and eating a healthy diet filled with fresh vegetables – tomatoes is particularly beneficial along with citrus fruits, olive oil and fish.
Glossary of terms used
For more information, we encourage you to visit the Grenada Cancer Society at Knox House on Grand Etang Road, St. George’s or call us on 473-435-9869 or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GrenadaCancerSociety/
Grenada Cancer Society
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: