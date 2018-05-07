What do you know about oral cancer?

Oral or mouth cancer is a type of head and neck cancer and can be defined as any cancerous tissue growth located in the oral cavity. The oral cavity includes the lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth, palate (roof of the mouth), sinuses and pharynx (throat).

Oral cancer can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated early.

The most common symptoms of oral cancer include:

Unexplained bleeding in the mouth

Unexplained numbness, loss of feeling, or pain /tenderness in any area of the face, mouth or neck

Swelling, lumps, rough spots on the lips or other areas inside the mouth

The development of white, or red patches in the mouth

Persistent sores on the face neck, or mouth that bleed easily and do not heal within 2 weeks

Soreness or feeling that something is caught in the back of the throat.

Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking or moving the jaw or tongue

Hoarseness, chronic sore throat or change in voice

Ear pain

A change in the way your teeth or dentures fit together

Unexplained/significant weight loss

Anyone can get oral cancer, but the risk is higher if you are male, use tobacco, consume a lot of alcohol, among other conditions.

Physical exam, endoscopy, biopsy, imaging test can be used to diagnose oral cancer while treatments may include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Let us do our part to prevent oral cancer by having regular dental check-ups, not smoking, drinking in moderation and eating a healthy diet filled with fresh vegetables – tomatoes is particularly beneficial along with citrus fruits, olive oil and fish.

Glossary of terms used

Endoscopy: Examining inside the body using an instrument called an endoscope

Examining inside the body using an instrument called an endoscope Biopsy: A sample of tissue taken from the body to examine closely

A sample of tissue taken from the body to examine closely Imaging Testing: X-rays, CT scans and MRIs are called imaging tests as they take pictures or images of inside the body.

X-rays, CT scans and MRIs are called imaging tests as they take pictures or images of inside the body. Radiation : A type of cancer treatment that uses beams of intense energy to kill cancer cells radiation therapy most often uses X-rays.

: A type of cancer treatment that uses beams of intense energy to kill cancer cells radiation therapy most often uses X-rays. Chemotherapy: Treatment of a disease especially cancer, by use of chemical substance.

For more information, we encourage you to visit the Grenada Cancer Society at Knox House on Grand Etang Road, St. George’s or call us on 473-435-9869 or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GrenadaCancerSociety/

Grenada Cancer Society