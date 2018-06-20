Adjustment in SEED payment schedule for June 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in payments for the Month of June 2018.

Payment will begin from tomorrow Thursday, 21 June and continues on Friday, 22 June. Payments will resume on the following Monday and run until Wednesday, 27 June.

Please take note of the change and visit your District Revenue Offices or the Treasury at the Financial Complex in St George’s to receive your grant payments.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development