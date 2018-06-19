CARILEC announces election of new board of directors

The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), which plays a leading role in electric utility advocacy, growth and sustainability in the Caribbean region, Central and South Americas is pleased to announce the appointment of the following individuals to its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting and thanks Peter Willia, Emera Caribbean; Colin Cover, Grenada Electricity Services Ltd and Kelly Tomblin, Jamaica Power Service Company Ltd for their distinguished service.

At the meeting, Belize Electricity Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Locke was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period 2018 – 2020 after serving as Vice Chairman for the past 2 years. He succeeds Colin Cover, Chief Executive Officer of Grenada Electricity Services Limited. Elected as Vice Chair was Eddington Powell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis TCI.

Locke has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry and continues to lead the successful transformation of BEL since June 2011. “CARILEC has a rich history of enabling utilities in the region to network and serve the people of the Caribbean better,” said Locke as he accepted his appointment. “We will be rolling out our new Strategic Plan to support our members as they expand their services to customers and transform from electric utilities to energy service providers.”

Newly Appointed Directors – 2018-2021

Roger Blackman – Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd.

Jervan Swanston – Nevis Electricity Company Ltd.

Sheree Martin – Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd.

Rabindre Parmessar – NV Energiebedrijven Suriname

Hugo Hodge Jr – Tantalus Syste Inc. (Associate Director) – 1 Year

Gianni Moreno – ABB Inc. (Alt Associate Director) – 1 Year

Continuing Directors

Jeffrey Locke – Belize Electricity Ltd. (Chairman)

Eddinton Powell – Fortis TCI Limited (Vice Chairman)

Collin Cover – Grenada Electricity Services Ltd.

Thornley Myers – St Vincent Electricity Services Ltd.

Leroy Abraham – British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation

Trevor Louisy – St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd.

Fred Cuvalay – St Eustatius Utility Company

Franklin Hoevertsz – Utilities Aruba

S Bertilia McKenzie – Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.

Dr Cletus Bertin – Executive Director/CARILEC (Ex-Officio)

