Closure of offices

The Supervisor of Elections takes this opportunity to inform the general public that on the 15 June 2018, all of our [Parliamentary Elections] offices including the head office and our constituency offices will be closed.

This closure is necessary in order to facilitate our continued developmental strategy as we strive to deliver the highest quality service to our nation. The Supervisor of Elections apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Our offices will be opened as usual for business on 18 June 2018.

Alex Phillip

Supervisor of Elections (Ag)