by Mathew Anthony
When I hear Red, I hear Life;
A life that I long for
A life that I wish to make a difference in
A life where love takes over all.
When I think Orange, I think healing;
Healing the broken hearted
Healing the sick
Healing the wounds of the battered.
When I see Yellow, I see sunlight;
The sunlight which guides me through the day
The sunlight which helps me grow
The sunlight which shines so bright.
When I smell Green, I smell nature;
The earth after the dirt is dampened by the rain
The flowers which blooms in the spring
The aura every day.
When I touch Blue, I feel Harmony
Harmony between two souls
Harmony between sexes and differences
Harmony between body and mind.
When I taste Purple, I taste the spirit
The spirit which moves within me to make a decision
The spirit which makes me stand up for my rights
The spirit which determines my fate.
When I mix them all together, I get Pride;
Pride to be me,
Pride to be free,
Pride to show the world who I can truly be.
