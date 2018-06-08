Colours

by Mathew Anthony

When I hear Red, I hear Life;

A life that I long for

A life that I wish to make a difference in

A life where love takes over all.

When I think Orange, I think healing;

Healing the broken hearted

Healing the sick

Healing the wounds of the battered.

When I see Yellow, I see sunlight;

The sunlight which guides me through the day

The sunlight which helps me grow

The sunlight which shines so bright.

When I smell Green, I smell nature;

The earth after the dirt is dampened by the rain

The flowers which blooms in the spring

The aura every day.

When I touch Blue, I feel Harmony

Harmony between two souls

Harmony between sexes and differences

Harmony between body and mind.

When I taste Purple, I taste the spirit

The spirit which moves within me to make a decision

The spirit which makes me stand up for my rights

The spirit which determines my fate.

When I mix them all together, I get Pride;

Pride to be me,

Pride to be free,

Pride to show the world who I can truly be.

