Drug haul in Brizan

Two men have been jointly charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 115 pounds of cannabis.

Kimanie Jeremiah, 27 years, Security Officer and Kiaal Browne, 26 years, Construction Worker, both residing at Marian, St George appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 4 June 2018 charged with conspiracy to trafficking a controlled drug and trafficking in a controlled drug after the vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted in the Brizan, St George area on Friday, 1 June 2018 about 9:45 pm.

