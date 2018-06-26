First responders receive additional training in Emergency Care and Treatment
Session in progress

25 emergency response personnel from the private and public sectors have received additional training in Emergency Care and Treatment (ECAT), as the Ministry of Health continues to build capacity for the successful handling of disasters and emergencies especially as plans are in the making for the establishment of a national emergency response service.

Osbert Charles, Health Disaster Coordinator at the Ministry of Health told the Government Information Service (GIS) the objective of the training was to enhance the skills and knowledge of the first responders and as such the main areas of focus were trauma and medical emergencies.

“So we looked at motor vehicular accidents, strokes, shocks, cardiac arrest, gunshot wounds, stabbing, sport injuries and near drowning incidents and in looking at all of these participants were taught, scene and patient assessments, pre-hospital care and stabilisation and lifting,” explained Charles.

Sessions were conducted by Peter Burgess, PAHO Emergency Response Facilitator (right)

Some of the participants had also expressed satisfaction with the exercise adding the training had surpassed their expectations and that skills acquired can truly save lives.

Participants were drawn from the Ministry of Health community and hospital services, the Royal Grenada Police Force, the Grenada Fire Department, St.Augustine Medical Services, St John Ambulance, the Youth Emergency Action Committee and Grenada Red Cross.

The 5-day training sessions were conducted by Peter Burgess, PAHO Emergency Response Facilitator.

GIS

Article Footer 468x60

Facebook Comments

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Ministry of Health and Trades Union Council hold f...
Ministry of Health commences annual food-handlers ...
Video: Myths surrounding the spread of HIV still e...
Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018
This Day in History