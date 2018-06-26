First responders receive additional training in Emergency Care and Treatment

25 emergency response personnel from the private and public sectors have received additional training in Emergency Care and Treatment (ECAT), as the Ministry of Health continues to build capacity for the successful handling of disasters and emergencies especially as plans are in the making for the establishment of a national emergency response service.

Osbert Charles, Health Disaster Coordinator at the Ministry of Health told the Government Information Service (GIS) the objective of the training was to enhance the skills and knowledge of the first responders and as such the main areas of focus were trauma and medical emergencies.

“So we looked at motor vehicular accidents, strokes, shocks, cardiac arrest, gunshot wounds, stabbing, sport injuries and near drowning incidents and in looking at all of these participants were taught, scene and patient assessments, pre-hospital care and stabilisation and lifting,” explained Charles.

Some of the participants had also expressed satisfaction with the exercise adding the training had surpassed their expectations and that skills acquired can truly save lives.

Participants were drawn from the Ministry of Health community and hospital services, the Royal Grenada Police Force, the Grenada Fire Department, St.Augustine Medical Services, St John Ambulance, the Youth Emergency Action Committee and Grenada Red Cross.

The 5-day training sessions were conducted by Peter Burgess, PAHO Emergency Response Facilitator.

GIS