Fisheries Division celebrates World Oceans Day, 8 June

The Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information invites you to join us and our partners as we celebrate World Oceans Day on 8 June 2018 from 10 am – 5pm.

World Oceans Day is an annual observation to honour, protect, and conserve the world’s oceans. It provides an opportunity to take personal and community action to conserve the ocean and its resources. The conservation action focus for World Oceans Day 2018 is ‘Encouraging solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter for a healthier ocean and a better future.’

In observation of this day, we will be hosting an Information Fair and Exhibition at the car park of the Fisheries Division, Melville Street, St George’s on Friday, 8 June 2018.

The main aims of the Oceans Day fair are:

To bring together projects and NGOs focused on ocean protection/conservation to share knowledge and resources with students and the public.

To remind everyone of the major role the oceans play in our everyday lives.

To raise awareness of the impact of human actions on the ocean.

To celebrate together the beauty, wealth and promise of the ocean

We will also be collaborating with the Grenada Fund for Conservation to host a walk for Oceans Day from Tanteen to Melville Street, St. George’s at 3:30 in the afternoon of 8 June.

Fisheries Division